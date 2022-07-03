NewsIndia
Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray urges Eknath Shinde govt to scrap Aarey metro project

Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday urged the newly inducted Eknath Shinde Maharashtra Government to scrap the Aarey metro project.

 

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday urged the newly inducted Eknath Shinde Maharashtra Government to scrap the Aarey metro project. Aditya Thackeray tweeted, "Since I have to attend the sitting of the State Legislative Assembly today, I will be missing out on the protest for Aarey Forest and the MMRCL land. I humbly urge the new government to reconsider its decision. Don`t cast the hate for us, on to our beloved Mumbai." His tweet came in the wake of environmentalists and opposition voicing concerns over the Metro-3 car shed project, which the new Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra has proposed to move back to Mumbai`s Aarey forest.

The Aarey forest is a 1,800-acre area which is often termed the city`s `green lung`."Aarey isn`t only about 2700+ trees, it is about it`s biodiversity that we are seeking to protect in our Mumbai. There are daily sightings of leopards and other smaller species in the car shed spot and around it. We`re proud of declaring more than 800 acres as the forest around it," added the former Maharashtra Minister in another tweet.

Further sharing concerns over the Aarey forest project, he said, "While the car shed work was given a stay by the then CM, Uddhav Thackeray ji, the work on the Line 3 was fully supported to be carried on. The alternate location of Kanjurmarg, disputed by GoI, will fit in depots for metro lines 3,4,6,14 into 1 space, thus saving on cost and time. Line 6 would anyway need a car shed, either at Kanjurmarg (which was originally thought of in 2018) or at Pahadi Goregaon. Having studied both, both are feasible for Line 3 too. Metros don`t go to car shed after every trip, they need stabilising lines, that are missing for Line 3."

According to Aaditya Thackeray, the `badly planned project will destroy Mumbai`s Aarey forest`."This is about sustainable development and better planning. This is about Mumbai`s development and we staying here instead of being handed over a badly planned project that destroys our Mumbai`s Aarey Forest," added Thackeray.

 

