Maharashtra announces five-level unlock plan, malls and theatres to open in 18 districts

New Delhi: The Maharashtra government on Friday (June 4, 2021) night announced that it will lift COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in the state from Monday onwards. The Chief Minister’s office (CMO) shared a five-level plan created by the state government which will be implemented from Monday (June 7, 2021).

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government also added that the restrictions will be relaxed on the basis of the COVID-19 positivity rate and availability of oxygen beds.

The state government in a statement said, “There shall be five levels of restrictions for different classes/categories of activities. These levels of restrictions shall be applied based on two parameters: Case positivity rate and Percentage of Oxygen Beds Occupancy.”

The statement from the CMO also added that the degree of relaxation has been decided by the authorities as per the COVID-19 situation in those districts.

Take a look at the Maharashtra government’s five-level unlock plan:

Earlier, on Thursday, while addressing a press conference, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar had said, “In Level 1, there are 18 districts which will witness unlockdown. While five districts will see Level 2 of unlockdown, there are 10 districts in Level 3 and two in Level 4. The rest will be in Level 5.”

As per the announcement, the districts that fall under level 1 are Aurangabad, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Dhule, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Parbhani, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Jalgaon, Jalna, Latur, Thane, Washim, Wardha and Yavatmal, while level 2 includes Ahmednagar, Amravati, Hingoli, Mumbai and Dhule.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday reported 14,152 new COVID-19 cases and 289 deaths, taking the caseload to 58,05,565 and death toll to 98,771 as per the state health department data.

