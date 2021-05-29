Maharashtra extends lockdown-like restrictions by 15 days, new guidelines on June 1

New Delhi: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday (May 28, 2021) announced that the COVID-induced lockdown-like restrictions in the state have been extended by 15 days to curb the spread of coronavirus.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope also stated that a new set of guidelines will come in force from the next phase of lockdown and will be issued on June 1, adding that the decision was taken by the authorities in state cabinet meeting on Thursday.

"As far as lockdown is concerned, 15 days' extension has been given, but the guidelines related to it will be issued on June 1," Tope told reporters.

"No relaxation will be given in the areas where the number of patients and positivity rate are still high and hospital bed availability is an issue,” he said.

"But in the areas where the situation has improved, certain guidelines (easing the curbs) can beissued," he added.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday had said that the lockdown-like curbs in the state will be lifted in a phased manner. The statement from the Chief Minister's Office also added that the Maharashtra Chief Minister believes that precautions are needed at the moment even though the positivity rate in the state is declining.

"In 10 to 15 districts, the positivity rate is still very high. Besides, there is threat of the black fungus infection (found in recovering/recovered coronavirus patients)," the chief minister had said.

Maharashtra is under lockdown-like curbs since mid-April. The authorities imposed stricter curbs in the state after it began reporting a tidal wave of COVID-19 infections every day.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 20,740 new COVID-19 cases on Friday (May 28, 2021), taking the state's infection tally to 56,92,920, while 424 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 93,198.

