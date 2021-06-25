Maharashtra announces stricter unlocking COVID norms, shops, public spaces to shut by 4 pm

New Delhi: The Maharashtra government on Friday (June 25) decided to make unlocking rules stricter in the state in view of COVID-19 newest mutant Delta Plus claiming its first victim. The latest development comes amid reports of Delta and Delta Plus variants of coronavirus and a possible third COVID-19 wave in the state. According to reports, Maharashtra has a total 20 cases of Delta Plus variant in the state.

The Maharashtra government has said that while easing of restrictions can’t be risked, total RT-PCR tests and, not Rapid antigen tests, will be a decisive factor. The government further said the focus will be on the vaccination of the highest number of people possible.

According to the latest order, all administrative units, including Pune and Thane, will be placed under a minimum of level 3 restrictions, which implies that the previous permissions to open malls and other public places will be withheld.

All standalone shops and other public spaces will now have to close down till 4 pm.

Meanwhile, on June 24, the state reported 9,844 new COVID-19 cases, while 197 patients succumbed to the infection, the health department said. With 197 more deaths, the fatality count reached 1,19,859 (which included 359 'old' deaths), it report said. Out of it, 149 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and 48 in the last week, the department said.

