Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: Ajit Pawar Ahead Of Nephew Yugendra By 34,118 Votes In Baramati

All eyes are on Baramati, a stronghold of NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, as the high-profile contest is within the family.

|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2024, 12:51 PM IST|Source:
Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: Ajit Pawar Ahead Of Nephew Yugendra By 34,118 Votes In Baramati Pic Courtesy: File Photo

Baramati: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has gained a comfortable lead of 34,118 votes over his nephew and NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar in the early rounds of counting in the Baramati assembly constituency.

After round seven of counting, the NCP chief, seeking an eighth term from Baramati, has polled 65,211 votes against his debutante nephew's 31,096.

Baramati will witness 20 rounds of counting.

All eyes are on Baramati, a stronghold of NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, as the high-profile contest is within the family.

The Lok Sabha polls earlier this year saw NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule defeat Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra by more than 1.5 lakh votes.

In another key contest in Pune district, NCP candidate and ruling MLA Dilip Walse Patil is ahead of NCP (SP) candidate Devdatta Nikam by 4,384 votes by the 10th round of counting in Ambegaon.

Walse Patil has polled 53,673 votes against Nikam's 49,289.

There will be 19 rounds of counting in Ambegaon.

 

