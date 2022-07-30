New Delhi: Hitting out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his remarks on Mumbai, NCP MP Supriya Sule urged President Droupadi Murmu to remove him from his post. Accusing Bhagat Singh Koshyari of creating “acrimony and division” among the people, Sule called him a “regular offender”. “It's Governor's responsibility to treat everybody equally. Governor (Maha Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari) is creating acrimony & division among the people. He has hurt people & is a regular offender. I request the President to remove the Governor,” the NCP MP was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Either Devendra Fadnavis or Eknath Shinde goes to Delhi every 10 days. When next time either one of them visits Delhi, they should better ask for sending the Governor (Maha Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari) back to his native state,” Sule added.

Either Devendra Fadnavis or Eknath Shinde goes to Delhi every 10 days. When next time either one of them visits Delhi, they should better ask for sending the Governor (Maha Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari) back to his native state: NCP MP Supriya Sule pic.twitter.com/1rXhC7BrFe — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2022

A political storm was kicked up in Maharashtra with Koshyari’s remarks made on Friday during an event in Mumbai. The Maharashtra Governor had said that Mumbai will not have any money left and it will cease to be the financial capital of the country if Gujarati and Rajasthani people are not there in the city. After the backlash, the governor on Saturday said his comments were misconstrued adding that he had "no intention of belittling the hard work of Marathi-speaking people".

Demanding an apology from the Maharashtra Governor over his remarks, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray accused Koshyari of "polarising Hindus living peacefully" in Mumbai and Thane. The former Maharashtra Chief Minister further said that the governor should be sent back home or to jail. "The hatred that the governor harbours in his mind against Marathi people has inadvertently come out," he stated.

“Time has come to decide whether to send Koshyari back home or to jail...In the last three years, he has insulted Marathi-speaking people despite staying in Maharashtra. Now with these comments, he has brought disrespect to the governor's post," the Shiv Sena chief said.

(With agency inputs)