हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Supreme Court

Maharashtra Cabinet to consider 15% cut in school fees due to pandemic

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (July 28) came to the rescue of parents in the state by directing the Maharashtra government to consider its May judgement to Rajasthan schools to collect 15 per cent reduced fees in 2000-21. Following the court's direction, the Maharashtra Cabinet decided to implement the changes and collect reduced fees from private school fees. 

Maharashtra Cabinet to consider 15% cut in school fees due to pandemic
File Photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday (July 28) came to the rescue of parents in the state by directing the Maharashtra government to consider its May judgement to Rajasthan schools to collect 15 per cent reduced fees in 2000-21. Following the court's direction, the Maharashtra Cabinet decided to implement the changes and collect reduced fees from private school fees. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Supreme CourtMaharashtra CabinetMaharashtraCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Cloudburst hits Amarnath cave in J&K after Kishtwar, Ladakh

Must Watch

PT8M37S

Bollywood Breaking: Shilpa Shetty's career at stake!