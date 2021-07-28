New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday (July 28) came to the rescue of parents in the state by directing the Maharashtra government to consider its May judgement to Rajasthan schools to collect 15 per cent reduced fees in 2000-21. Following the court's direction, the Maharashtra Cabinet decided to implement the changes and collect reduced fees from private school fees.
Supreme Court
Maharashtra Cabinet to consider 15% cut in school fees due to pandemic
File Photo
