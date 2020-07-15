Maharashtra class 12 HSC result 2020 will be announced online on July 16; check your scorecard at mahresult.nic.in

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results 2020 online at 1 pm on Thursday (July 16), according to official notification.

The notification said that Maharashtra state board's HSC result will be declared on Thursday at 1 pm, but due to COVID-19, there will be no press conference. The press release will be provided on email to the media, it added.

Once the result is declared, the students will be able to check Maharashtra HSC Class 12 result 2020 at the MSBSHSE's official website: www.mahresult.nic.in, and www.sscresult.mkcl.gov.in.

The students can follow the steps given below to check their Maharashtra HSC result online.

1. The student should first visit MSBSHSE's wesbite: mahresult.nic.in

2. Now, click on Maharashtra 12th result link and type your credentials

3. Students should enter their roll number or seat number, mother's name

4. Now, enter your details to check your HSC result 2020

5. Check your name and marks and download your e-copy for the future reference

The students have also been facilitated to check their Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC result 2020 via SMS. They just need to opt message option on their phone, and type MH<exam name> <Seat No> and send it to 57766.

Notably, 15.05 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra class 12 HSC results 2020.