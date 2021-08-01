हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021

Maharashtra Class 12 result 2021 to be announced soon, here is how to check MSBSHSE HSC results at maharashtraeducation.com

Over 16 lakh students have been waiting for their Maharashtra HSC 2021 results.

Maharashtra Class 12 result 2021 to be announced soon, here is how to check MSBSHSE HSC results at maharashtraeducation.com
File Photo

New Delhi: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBHSE) is going to declare the results for class 12th soon. Once officially declared, over 16 lakh students who have been waiting for their Maharashtra HSC 2021 results, can check them using their roll numbers and seat numbers.

While there has not been any official confirmation yet on the announcement of the Maharashtra HSC result 2021, speculations are rife the results will be out within the coming week. Meanwhile, the state board has also launched a webpage where students can check their seat numbers.

Here's how to check Maharashtra HSC result 2021:

  • Once declared, visit the MSBSHSE's official website at maharashtraeducation.com.
     
  • Click on the 'Maharashtra Class 12 results 2021' option displayed on your mobile or desktop screen.
     
  • You will be redirected to a new page where you will have to log in after entering your credentials.
     
  • Your Maharashtra HSC Class 12 result 2021 will be displayed on your screen.

Maharashtra HSC result 2021 will also be released on mahresult.nic.in and hscresult.mkcl.org

 

