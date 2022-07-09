New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Saturday (July 9). This was their first meeting with the PM after the new Shinde-led government assumed power in Maharashtra. Shinde and Fadnavis took oath as the CM and deputy CM respectively on June 30 after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray resigned as chief minister, in the wake of a massive rebellion from a faction of his party.

The new Maharashtra CM and his deputy met Modi at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence and sought his "blessings and guidance" for the development of Maharashtra, PTI reported.

Sharing a picture of the PM with Shinde and Fadnavis, Prime Minister's Office said on Twitter, "The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Eknath Shinde and the Deputy Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri @mieknathshinde and the Deputy Chief Minister Shri @Dev_Fadnavis called on PM @narendramodi. @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/i2ljZTeuFB — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 9, 2022

The Maharashtra CM and his deputy who arrived in the national capital on Friday night met President Ram Nath Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP chief JP Nadda today.

On Friday, the duo had paid a visit to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during which the power-sharing arrangement was discussed and finalised, PTI reported.

Earlier today, addressing a press conference with Fadnavis by his side, Shinde said he would try and understand PM Modi’s vision for the development of Maharashtra. CM Shinde also dismissed his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray's call for mid-term elections. He said the Maharashtra government was “strong” with the support of 164 MLAs in the house of 288 while the opposition had only 99 lawmakers.

On being asked about portfolio allocation, Shinde said, "Tomorrow is Aashadhi Ekadashi. We (Shinde and Fadnavis) will meet in Mumbai after that and then discuss portfolio allocation."

Maharashtra CM Shinde, who led the rebellion against his party chief Uddhav Thackeray leading to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, refused to comment on the matter of Shiv Sena moving the Supreme Court challenging the formation of his government and election of state Assembly Speaker, IANS reported.

