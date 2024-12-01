Maharashtra CM Race: BJP Awaits Final Nod As Swearing-In Set For December 5

Mumbai: BJP leader Raosaheb Danve announced on Sunday that the party has finalised its choice for Maharashtra's next chief minister, with confirmation pending from the central leadership. Speaking without naming anyone, the former Union minister stated that the people of Maharashtra are already aware of who will assume the role.

The new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra will be sworn in on December 5 at Azad Maidan, south Mumbai. State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule confirmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ceremony.

In an interview to a regional news channel, Danve said, "Even people know who is going to be the next chief minister of Maharashtra. We are waiting for finalisation of the same person's name by the senior leaders of our party," reported PTI. "We are waiting for official stamping (approval) on the name," the BJP leader added.

The BJP has yet to announce its choice for Maharashtra's chief minister, but party sources indicate Devendra Fadnavis is the leading contender. Fadnavis, a two-time chief minister, previously served as deputy CM in the Eknath Shinde-led government.

A day after Mahayuti's meeting with Amit Shah in Delhi, Maharashtra's caretaker CM Eknath Shinde visited his native village Dare in Satara on Friday. His move comes amid speculation about his dissatisfaction with the formation of the new state government.

Commenting on the cabinet composition, BJP leader Raosaheb Danve stated, "It is the chief minister's prerogative on whom to include in the state cabinet."

When asked about caretaker CM Eknath Shinde's visit to his village in Satara, Danve dismissed concerns about its impact on governance. "When a chief minister visits his native place, we see pride in it," he said. He went on to draw a parallel with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, saying, "When Manmohan Singh was the country's prime minister during the previous UPA government, he underwent heart surgery. The administration continued to function."

