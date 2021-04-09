Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray mulls lockdown, to hold all-party meet on April 10 amid COVID-19 surge

Mumbai: In view of the alarming spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called an all-party meeting on Saturday (April 10).

The government will take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The meeting will be attended by prominent leaders of the three parties involved in the Mahavikas Aghadi government, leaders of BJP, leaders of MNS, API, SP, and others.

The government is said to be mulling a lockdown just like last year.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Pravin Darekar said the decision to organise the all-party meeting was taken this afternoon.

"This decision was taken during the meeting held today to decide the postponement of MPSC exams scheduled for Sunday," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

When asked about the weekend lockdown, Darekar said the government should take a decision on financially supporting small businesses.

The state government has announced a 'strict lockdown' over the weekend which will start from 8 pm on Friday (April 9) and be in place till 7 am on Monday (April 12).

A night curfew has also been imposed in the state which will be in effect from 8 pm to 7 am daily. Essential services will be exempted from the restrictions.

As per the notification, essential services including medical, grocery, fruit, milk shops will be allowed to open. Hotels can run the delivery system.

Section 144 has also been imposed prohibiting the assembly of five or more people throughout the day.

Live TV