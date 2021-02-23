Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet BMC chief to review COVID-19 situation as cases surge

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting with the Commissioner and other officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday to review the COVID-19 situation in the city.

The meeting comes amid the spike in the number of new coronavirus cases reported in the state. New restrictions were imposed in several districts across the state. Schools, colleges, and coaching classes have been closed in several places.

The BMC has collected a total fine of Rs 28 lakhs from 14,000 people who were caught without face masks in public spaces.

As of Sunday, the total fine collected was Rs 32,41,14,800 and the total number of persons fined for mask violations was 16,02,536.

Earlier this week, Thackeray had said that the coming eight days will decide whether there will be a lockdown in the state. He has appealed to the people to strictly observe the COVID-19 guidelines placed by the government.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope has also urged people to understand and cooperate with the government since the state could not afford another lockdown.

The state seems headed on the course for another round of severe restrictions with stringent curbs slapped in Nagpur, Pune, Nashik, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Satara, and others amid apprehensions of a second lockdown.

