Maha CM Thackeray writes to PM Modi seeking financial relief, urges COVID-19 be declared natural calamity

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday (April 15) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking financial relief as the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc in the state.

He requested that the pandemic be declared as a natural calamity so that the state could utilize the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to provide financial assistance to the affected people.

“COVID-19 pandemic may be notified as a natural calamity for State Disaster Response Fund,” Thackeray wrote in the letter.

"The first installment of central share of SDRF may be released to the state to tide over the financial situation,” he added.

Thackeray has sought relaxation up to three months for submitting GST returns.

“Timeline for submitting GST returns for the month of March, April may be extended by 3 months,” he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting various measures to be undertaken in view of the #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/maXtfDdlR6 — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2021

The chief minister further asked that the Centre may ask banks to defer the installments that are becoming due at least in the first quarter of current financial year and that it should be done without charging interest.

“Many businesses, start-ups and industries have taken bank loans under different Government of India schemes and have supported the country in becoming ‘Atmanirbhar’ in various sectors. We must come out with a helping hand for their survival,” he wrote.

Maharashtra reported 58,952 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 35,78,160 on Wednesday, while 278 new fatalities pushed the toll to 58,804, according to the state Health department.

Live TV