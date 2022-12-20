Maharashtra: Congress workers stage massive protest over fuel prices in Pune

Pune: Workers and leaders of the Congress staged an agitation here demanding that the prices of petroleum products be slashed in light of the sharp decline in the prices of crude oil in the international market. The Congress' Pune city unit protested outside the regional office of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and gave a memorandum to officials. "In March, when the crude oil prices were $129 per barrel, the price of petrol and diesel was more than Rs 100 per litre. For the past several months the price of crude oil in the international market has dropped drastically," former MLC and MPCC vice-president Mohan Joshi said.

The crude oil costs around $76 to $80 per barrel. Despite this, the prices of petrol and diesel are around Rs 106 and Rs 94 per litre, he said.

The Congress has demanded that the price of petroleum products be brought down to Rs 70 per litre immediately, failing which the party will launch an agitation in the interest of consumers, the party leader said.

Congress leader Ramesh Bagwe said a memorandum was handed over to officials at the HPCL after the agitation.