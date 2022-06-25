Mumbai: Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly issues disqualification notice to 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs of Eknath Shinde camp currently staying in Guwahati, Assam. Further, all the 16 MLAs to whom the disqualification notice has been issued are supposed to file their written replies by June 27 (Monday).

Talking about the actions that will be taken, Shiv Sena senior leader Sanjay Raut said, "People will come to know what actions will be taken against those who have left the party by the evening. The work that CM Uddhav Thackeray has done is commendable. We will all fight the elections under his leadership." He added, "CM Uddhav Thackeray has said that the leaders who have left Shiv Sena should not ask for votes in the name of Shiv Sena and Balasaheb Thackeray. Ask for votes in the name of your father. Mahavikas Aghadi is united."

Raut said that strict action will be taken against those who have betrayed Shiv Sena. "Strict action will be taken against those who have betrayed the party. CM Thackeray has the authority to take action against those who left...We'll take legal action against those who have used Balasaheb Thackeray's name for their self-centred politics. Those who have left can't use our patriarch's name."

Raut also said that Shiv Sena will never compromise on the ideology of a united Maharashtra and will always have Hidutva as its core principle. "We've passed six resolutions and have decided Shiv Sena will follow Hindutva ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray and won't compromise with the ideology of a united Maharashtra," Raut said.

Also read: Eknath Shinde: From a Thane auto driver to Shiv Sena's top leader, all about the man who rattled the Thackerays

Earlier in the day, the Shiv Sena rebel MLAs of Eknath Shinde faction named their group 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'. Former Minister of State for Home and rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar told ANI that Eknath Shinde-led MLAs formed a new group 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'.