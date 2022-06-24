Mumbai: The political crisis in Maharashtra is only deepening with Shiv Sena seeking disqualification of rebel MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, the chief architect of the current turmoil. Shinde is often considered the most powerful leader of Shiv Sena, after the Thackerays, and while today he is crossing swords with his party leadership, he had often underscored how he has been indebted to the saffron party and its founder late Bal Thakeray for his rise in state politics. And amid the recent crisis, when Uddhav Thackeray had said he was willing to give up on his chief minister's post, there were speculations if Shinde will now land the top job. However, the veteran leader has said nothing so far about his future plans.

From a humble beginning as an auto driver to rising in ranks to become one of Shiv Sena's most powerful leaders, Eknath Shinde, 58, has come a long way. Known for his organizational skills and a wide mass base the Sena leader is a four-time MLA who held urban development and PWD portfolios in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Born on February 9, 1964, Shinde left his education before he could complete graduation. He had worked as an auto-rickshaw driver in Thane city adjoining Mumbai. Originally hailing from Satara district in western Maharashtra, Thane district, a Sena stronghold, is now his political home. Shinde got associated with the Shiv Sena when it was growing in the state. Bal Thackeray formed Shiv Sena in 1966 on 'sons-of-the-soil' plank and later the party aggressively championed the cause of Hindutva. The party's aggressive approach toward issues close to its heart and the powerful persona of Bal Thackeray prompted Shinde to join the Sena in Thane.

The sitting MLA from Kopri-Pachpakhadi in Thane city is known for taking part in street politics and faces dozens of criminal charges such as voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons and rioting, among others. Growing under the shadows of Shiv Sena stalwart from Thane, Anand Dighe, he became his deputy and strengthened the party after the sudden death of his colleague in 2001. He became a corporator in the Thane Municipal Corporation in 1997 and won his maiden Assembly election in 2004 and is currently in his fourth term as an MLA.

Shinde, often seen as the No. 2 leader in the party, was made Sena's Thane district head in 2005. His son Dr Shrikant Shinde is the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Kalyan in the district. Shinde was appointed the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for a brief period in 2014 when Sena had not finalised its pact with the then-ally BJP for joining the Devendra Fadnavis cabinet. His clout grew when the Shiv Sena joined hands with the BJP to form a government under Fadnavis post-2014 assembly elections. Shinde, a popualr political figure, came closer to then-Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (2014-19) and their association became a matter of discussion so much so that except for the Thane Municipal Corporation (the Sena minister's home turf), the BJP contested elections to all civic bodies in Maharashtra in 2016 against the Shiv Sena. When the Shiv Sena snapped ties with the BJP and formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government with the NCP and the Congress in late 2019, he became a cabinet minister.

Shinde's closeness with Fadnavis turned his own party leaders against him. The tension grew so much that after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray became chief minister in 2019, Shinde was made guardian minister of Naxal-hit Gadchiroli district (along with Thane), located faraway in the Vidarbha region which is generally seen as a punishment. However, Shinde remained a key political asset for the Shiv Sena. Shinde is considered a leader with grassroots touch. He is known to start his day early in the morning and continue his visits to party workers till late night.