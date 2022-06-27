NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA CRISIS

Maharashtra crisis: Mamata Banerjee BLASTs Modi govt over Sanjay Raut's ED summon, says THIS

Maharashtra Crisis: Slamming the Centre, Banerjee claimed that ordinary people are being "tormented" under the BJP and as a result several lakhs of people, including businessmen have left the country.

Last Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 08:24 PM IST
  • Mamata Banerjee lashes out at BJP
  • Mamata Banerjee says BJP using ED, CBI
  • Mamata speaks hours after Raut was issued a summon by ED

Trending Photos

Maharashtra crisis: Mamata Banerjee BLASTs Modi govt over Sanjay Raut's ED summon, says THIS

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee today lashed out at Modi government over the ED summons sent to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. The West Bengal Chief Minister alleged that BJP-led federal government at the Centre works against people who are "speaking the truth". Slamming the Centre, Banerjee claimed that ordinary people are being "tormented" under the BJP and as a result several lakhs of people, including businessmen have left the country."BJP is doing whatever it wants to do ... It is using central agencies like CBI and the ED against those who are speaking the truth," she said at a programme here.

She had made the same charge on a number of occasions in the past. Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, said, "Today I saw that a Shiv Sena leader in Maharashtra (Sanjay Rout) has been summoned by the ED. Why will it (BJP) torment ordinary people like this? Is this the way to run a democracy?"

"Several lakhs of people and businessmen have left the country in the last few years," she claimed. "You can check this with the passport and visa offices."

The ED has summoned Raut, a Rajya Sabha MP, on Tuesday at its office in the western metropolis for questioning in a money laundering probe linked to the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and other related financial transactions involving his wife and friends.

Maharashtra crisisMaharashtra political crisisMamata BanerjeeSanjay RautShiv SenaNarendra Modi govtEDed summons to sanjay raut

