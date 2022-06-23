There is a lot of drama surrounding Maharashtra! Sometimes the game is being turned around by 'rebel' Shinde and sometimes there is confusion surrounding Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut's statement. And in this situation, Uddhav Thackeray has left the government building at night and returned to Matoshree. Though he left the Chief Minister's residence, he has not left the post yet. There is some kind of speculation around it. Amid the controversy, four more MLAs reached Guwahati on Thursday morning.

Crisis Mounts in Maharashtra's Coalition Government

In this situation, the crisis is increasing in the coalition government of Maharashtra. Chief Minister's seat becomes a 'Hot Seat' at this moment. And in this situation, the rebel MLA showed strength by bringing a new video to the fore. Not only that, Shinde said a total of 49 MLAs were supported. Out of which 42 Shiv Sena MLAs are said to be there. And the video was recently released with all the MLAs. At the moment all the MLAs are staying in luxury hotels in Guwahati. Tight security has been put in place outside.

#WATCH | Assam: In a fresh video from Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, rebel Maharashtra MLAs - including Eknath Shinde - sit together and raise slogans of "Shinde sa'ab tum aage badho, hum tumhare saath hain."#MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis pic.twitter.com/NwBMpNeuG8 — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray Calls Meeting

The Shiv Sena supremo called an emergency meeting in this situation. Uddhav Thackeray called the meeting at his residence Matoshree. Significantly, there were only 12 MLAs in the meeting. That means the number of 13 MLAs of the Shiv Sena, including son Aaditya Thackeray, is now with Uddhav Thackeray. There are reports that several other MLAs may join hands with Shinde. According to political circles, the Shiv Sena can collapse like a house of cards at any moment.

Sanjay Raut's BIG Claim

Uddhav Thackeray will soon return to the Chief Minister's official residence. This is what Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed. He claimed that 21 MLAs from Guwahati continue to have ties with the Sena. They are with us, the Shiv Sena said today. He also said that if the strength is tested, everyone will vote for the Shiv Sena. On the other hand, the message to the rebel MLAs is, come back to Mumbai. Sanjay Raut proposes to hold talks with the Chief Minister.

Eknath Shinde and Governor

In this situation, the rebel Eknath Shinde has also been offered the post of Deputy Chief minister. But he dismissed it. The rebel MLAs have written to the Shiv Sena supremo. On the other hand, it is known that Shinde held a meeting today. Shinde is likely to write to the Governor this evening demanding the formation of the government.