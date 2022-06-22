Mumbai: As the political drama in Maharashtra continues, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday (June 22) night moved from his official residence in south Mumbai to his family home in suburban Bandra, hours after offering to quit the top post amid rebellion by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. The CM moved out of 'Varsha', his official residence, for Matoshree, the private bungalow of the Thackeray family, amid high drama as the political crisis that has rocked his government after Shinde's revolt two days ago, showed no signs of ebbing. Shiv Sena leaders like Neelam Gorhe and Chandrakant Khaire were present at 'Varsha' when Thackeray was leaving the official residence.

Party workers raised slogans and showered petals on the CM as he left his official house along with his family members at around 9.50 pm.

Earlier, bags containing his personal belongings were seen being loaded in cars. As the CM left, chants of "Uddhav tum aage badho, hum tumhare saath hain" were heard.

#WATCH Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray along with his family leaves from his official residence, amid chants of "Uddhav tum aage badho, hum tumhare saath hain" from his supporters.

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray along with his mother Rashmi Thackeray and brother Tejas Thackeray were seen following Uddhav as he left from the CM's official residence in Mumbai.



Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray along with his mother Rashmi Thackeray and brother Tejas Thackeray follow Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray as he leaves from his official residence in Mumbai.

During a 'Facebook Live' session in the evening, Thackeray had said he will be leaving 'Varsha' and residing at 'Matoshree'. Thackeray, who also heads the Shiv Sena, had moved to 'Varsha' after becoming the chief minister in November 2019. However, Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut asserted Thackeray will not resign following the rebellion by a section of party MLAs, and maintained the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will prove its majority in the Assembly if required. The NCP and the Congress are also part of the MVA.

Thackeray had earlier said they have been getting calls from MLAs who have gone with Eknath Shinde. "They are claiming that they were forcibly taken away," he said. Meanwhile, Shinde has said that it was essential for the party's (Shiv Sena) survival to get out of the "unnatural alliance" in the state. Shinde was referring to the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition that is in power in Maharashtra. The Sena is in coalition with Sharad Pawar's NCP and Congress. Shinde said while the coalition's constituent parties benefitted, the Shiv Sainiks got weaker.

(With Agency inputs)