Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis attends meeting of BJP MLAs over farmers' plight, Citizenship Amendment Act

"Attended a meeting with Maharashtra BJP MLAs, MLCs on various issues at Nagpur with V Satish, state president Chandrakantdada Patil, LoP in Council Pravin Darekar, chief whip Ashish Shelar and other leaders," Fadnavis tweeted.

Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis attends meeting of BJP MLAs over farmers&#039; plight, Citizenship Amendment Act

Nagpur: Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday attended a meeting with party MLAs, MLCs and other leaders over various issues including farmers' plight and Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Live TV

"We discussed at length on farmers plight, need of immediate assistance from government, other organisational issues and informative discussion on Citizenship Amendment Act. #ISupportCAA," he added.

The CAA grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. 

