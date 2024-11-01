Maharashtra Elections: Shiv Sena Faction MP Sparks Row With 'Imported Maal' Remark At Shaina NC; She Files FIR

In a recent controversy, Arvind Sawant, a Shiv Sena MP aligned with Uddhav Thackeray’s faction, made a derogatory comment towards Shaina NC, the BJP leader and current candidate of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena from the Mumbadevi constituency. Sawant referred to Shaina NC as “imported maal” on October 29, sparking outrage on social media and from women’s rights advocates.

Sawant's comment was directed at Shaina’s shift from the BJP, her long-time political home, to the Shiv Sena faction under Eknath Shinde, where she is contesting the Mumbadevi seat. Sawant made the remark while campaigning for Congress candidate Amin Patel, who is vying for the same constituency.

The Controversial Remark

While addressing voters, Sawant said, “Look at her condition. She was in the BJP all her life, and now she has gone to another party. The imported 'maal' does not work here; only the original 'maal' works here.” His comment, perceived by many as objectifying and disrespectful, quickly went viral on social media.

Shaina NC Files FIR

In response to Sawant’s remark, Shaina NC strongly condemned the use of such language to describe a woman in politics. She visited Mumbai's Nagpada Police Station to file an FIR against Sawant, and women activists gathered to demand an apology from the Shiv Sena leader.

Addressing Sawant’s comment, she stated, "On one side there is Eknath Shinde's Ladki Behan Yojana, on the other side there is Prime Minister's Ujjwala, Mudra Banking, Housing Scheme, where women are empowered. Droupadi Murmu, a tribal woman, becomes the President and on the other side Mahavinash Aghadi's Arvind Sawant calls me 'Imported maal'.:

"I think this objectification of women is not only their mentality but Congress MLA Amin Patel was present there laughing...You will have to apologize at the Nagpada Police Station...Mahavinash Aghadi which is going to be 'behaal' on 20th November...", She added.

On Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant's 'imported maal' remark, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC says, "On one side there is Eknath Shinde's Ladki Behan Yojana, on the other side there is Prime Minister's Ujjwala, Mudra Banking, Housing Scheme, where women are…"



'I haven't Taken Her Name': Arvind Sawant

On his remarks over Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant said, "... I haven't taken her name. I just said that someone who is an outsider won't work here... PM is an expert in lying. He alleged an irrigation scam of Rs 75,000 crore and later made that person the minister.

The party which has such character - will they speak the truth? PM Modi said nothing about the Manipur incident. When PM Modi went for his election campaign - the Prajwal Revanna case was before everyone, who went to campaign for his father?... The party which has such a weak foundation will blame others."

He further said, " They want to set a narrative. They are filing defamation - but I will say that they are defaming me. I condemn their intent to defame me. I have been in politics for 55 years. I have always respected women. Those who are supporting her - ask them to answer whatever questions I have asked... Shaina NC is my friend, she has worked for me. I respect her... They are "satta jihadi" people, what our leader Uddhav Thackeray says about them..."

On his remarks over Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant says, "... I haven't taken her name. I just said that someone who is an outsider won't work here... PM is an expert in lying. He alleged an irrigation scam of Rs 75,000 crore and later…"

Support from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

Shrikant Shinde, MP and son of Eknath Shinde, expressed his disapproval of Sawant's remark, accusing him and others in opposition of routinely demeaning women.

"The opposition doesn’t want women to be empowered," Shrikant Shinde said. "Arvind Sawant made an objectionable comment against our candidate, calling her 'imported maal'. It shows that they always use such derogatory remarks against women. They are anti-women by nature."