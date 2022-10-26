NewsIndia
FIRE ACCIDENT

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at chemical company in Palghar; 3 dead, 11 injured

Three people have died so far in the fatal incident, injuring 11 people, according to the Boisar Fire Brigade officials.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 08:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at chemical company in Palghar; 3 dead, 11 injured

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra, fire broke out in a chemical company, which has claimed three lives so far, injuring 11 in the Boisar MIDC area of Palghar district on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The fire brigade rushed to the site of the incident and started the evacuation process. Officials say that several people are still feared trapped inside the building.

According to the Boisar Fire Brigade officials, the fire broke out due to a boiler explosion which led to the fatal incident. The injured people have been admitted to Shinde Hospital in Boisar district, as informed by Palghar Police. 

More details awaited.

 

Live Tv

Fire accidentMaharashtraPalghar districtChemical CompanyBoisar MIDC

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Worldwide Views of Solar Eclipse
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Delhi's polluted air
DNA Video
DNA: The Inside Story of Sunak Becoming Prime Minister
DNA Video
DNA: The 'rude mentality' of a civilized society
DNA Video
DNA: What was the reason behind WhatsApp outage?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 25, 2022
indian weapons atmanirbhar bharat
DNA: Analysis of India becoming self-reliant in defense
DNA Video
DNA: Remove negative thoughts from every corner of mind this Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News celebrates Diwali jawans in Poonch
DNA Video
DNA: Interesting Journey of India's Most 'Holy Village'