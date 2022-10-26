Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at chemical company in Palghar; 3 dead, 11 injured

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra, fire broke out in a chemical company, which has claimed three lives so far, injuring 11 in the Boisar MIDC area of Palghar district on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The fire brigade rushed to the site of the incident and started the evacuation process. Officials say that several people are still feared trapped inside the building.

Maharashtra | Fire broke out in a chemical company due to a boiler explosion in the Boisar MIDC area of Palghar district. Fire personnel have reached the spot and the dousing operation has started. Several people feared trapped. Further details awaited: Boisar Fire Brigade — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2022

According to the Boisar Fire Brigade officials, the fire broke out due to a boiler explosion which led to the fatal incident. The injured people have been admitted to Shinde Hospital in Boisar district, as informed by Palghar Police.

More details awaited.