Maharashtra: Five arrested for black marketing of Remdesivir injection in Pune city

Mumbai: Crime Branch of Pune City Police have arrested 5 people in two different cases for black marketing of Remdesivir injection. Notably, Remdesivir is listed for use in serious COVID-19 patients in the Clinical Management Protocols for COVID-19 as an investigational therapy.

In view of a sudden spike in demand for Remdesivir injection due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, India on Sunday banned the export of the injections till the situation improves.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said they have requested the Central government to allow the Remdesivir stock, to be distributed in the domestic market to bridge the gap in its demand and supply.

Tope told reporters in Mumbai, "We have requested the Centre to allow the exportable Remdesivir stock to be distributed in the domestic market. It will help in bridging the gap between the demand and supply of the medicine" Tope told reporters here.

Tope said they have asked all the doctors treating COVID-19 patients to use Remdesivir judiciously, adding "The state COVID-19 task force has given clear instructions on the use of Remdesivir, but we have still noticed its over-usage. It is one of the reasons for the shortage of medicine in the state."

The minister further said that "The state government has decided to supply Remdesivir to every district, depending on the number of active cases (under medical supervision). It will streamline the availability of the medicine."

(With Agency Inputs)