Maharashtra Government Formation: Mahayuti’s Meeting Cancelled As Shinde Leaves For His Native Village Amid Suspense

Maharashtra Government Formation: Amid the suspense over the next Maharashtra Chief Minister and government formation in the state, the meeting among the partners in the Mahayuti alliance has been cancelled as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has left for his native village Dare in Satara district. The meeting was to take place on Friday.

The meeting was slated to discuss details pertaining to the government formation, especially the allocation of cabinet berths, distribution of portfolios, and appointment of district guardian ministers.

The meeting was set to take place after the two-and-a-half-hour-long meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday night in the national capital.

Shinde, who is currently acting as the caretaker CM of Maharashtra, said after the Mahayuti’s meeting with the Home Minister that the three partners would meet on Friday to finalize the government formation and sort out related issues.

“The MahaYuti’s meeting will be held in Mumbai on Friday, and the allies will arrive at a final decision on government formation. Our meeting in Delhi was positive. We had a discussion with Amit Shah and JP Nadda. I have announced my stand. As Shiv Sena, I have supported the name of the Chief Minister of the Grand Alliance. The deadlock is over. Everything is fine. I am a caretaker Chief Minister; I am taking care of everyone," said Shinde, as reported by news agency IANS.

On Wednesday, Shinde broke his silence and said he has assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he will abide by whatever decision the BJP makes in naming his successor.

Shinde is reluctant to join as the deputy chief minister in the new government, but pressure is mounting from leaders and cadres that he should become part of the government and continue to head the Shiv Sena.

According to media reports, the Shinde faction is insisting on the allocation of home and urban development departments. However, the saffron party has already rejected its proposal, as the home department will remain within its quota.

Despite the BJP's refusal, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat on Friday said that the home department should be given to Eknath Shinde, who is quite capable of maintaining the law and order situation in the state.

Shiv Sena focuses on urban development, education, cultural affairs, water supply, health, transport, and state excise departments.

NCP has made a pitch for the allocation of departments including planning and finance, cooperation, women and child welfare, food and civil supply, minority affairs, medical education, and tribal development.

The BJP will keep key departments including home, revenue, energy, housing, rural development, water resources, forest, OBC welfare, tourism, and general administration, saffron party sources told IANS.