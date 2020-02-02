हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra

Maharashtra government imposes ban on alcohol consumption at ancient forts

As per the GR, first-time offenders could incur a fine of Rs 10,000 and six months imprisonment under section 85 of the Maharashtra Ban on Liquor Act 1949, on violation of the order.

Maharashtra government imposes ban on alcohol consumption at ancient forts
Representational Image

Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Department has issued a government resolution (GR) banning the consumption of alcohol at ancient forts in the state. As per the GR, first-time offenders could incur a fine of Rs 10,000 and six months imprisonment under section 85 of the Maharashtra Ban on Liquor Act 1949, on violation of the order.

Whereas second-time offenders are liable to face imprisonment of one year and a fine of Rs 10,000. Maharashtra is home to at least 350 forts so as to prevent alcohol abuse, the government has taken a precautionary step by issuing a GR.

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray, son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has welcomed this decision of the government."I welcome this decision. I thank this government of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Mahavikas Aghadi," Aditya tweeted.

The state home department also directed the respective authorities to install warning notices at historical sites.

 

Tags:
Maharashtraban on alcohol consumptionMaharashtra GovernmentForts
