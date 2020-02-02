Maharashtra government imposes ban on alcohol consumption at ancient forts

Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Department has issued a government resolution (GR) banning the consumption of alcohol at ancient forts in the state. As per the GR, first-time offenders could incur a fine of Rs 10,000 and six months imprisonment under section 85 of the Maharashtra Ban on Liquor Act 1949, on violation of the order.

Whereas second-time offenders are liable to face imprisonment of one year and a fine of Rs 10,000. Maharashtra is home to at least 350 forts so as to prevent alcohol abuse, the government has taken a precautionary step by issuing a GR.

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray, son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has welcomed this decision of the government."I welcome this decision. I thank this government of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Mahavikas Aghadi," Aditya tweeted.

The state home department also directed the respective authorities to install warning notices at historical sites.