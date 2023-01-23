Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari announces resignation, have 'conveyed decision to PM Modi'

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari today announced his decision to quit active politics and resign as state governor.

Koshiyari said that he has communicated his decision to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"During the recent visit of the Hon'ble Prime Minister to Mumbai, I have conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities," Koshyari tweeted.