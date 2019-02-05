Maharashtra Governor calls RSS most secular and inclusive organisation

NAGPUR: Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao on Tuesday hailed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), calling it one of the most secular and inclusive organisations.

The Governor made the statement while speaking at the inauguration of the New Academic Complex and a gurukulam named after late RSS sarsanghchalak Golwalkar guruji at Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya (KKSV) at Ramtek near Nagpur.

Rao praised the RSS for always respecting the right of individuals and remarked that journey of the Sangh has been spectacular as well as tough.

"The sapling planted by (RSS founder) Dr KB Hedgewar in the form of Sangh has grown into a large banyan tree having its branches all over the world," PTI quoted Rao as saying.

"This journey (of RSS) has been both spectacular and tough. The toughest challenge to the Sangh came soon after the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, when it was banned by the government on February 4, 1948," he added.

According to Maharashtra Governor, Golwalkar played a crucial role and he was in jail when he urged the Indian to launch a nationwide satyagraha.

"'Guruji" challenged the government to prove the charges against the RSS or lift the ban, which was finally lifted on July 12, 1949 thanks to persistent efforts of Golwalkar," he said.

Rao further said, "contrary to what the opponents of the Sangh say, the RSS is one of the most secular and inclusive organisations. RSS has always respected the right of individuals to practice their own faith and religion".

(with PTI inputs)