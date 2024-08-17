Shinde Govt Launches ‘Ladki Bahin’ Scheme Today: Check Who Is Eligible? What Are Benefits?

The Maharashtra government is set to roll out the ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’ on Saturday that aims to facilitate Rs 1500 per month to over a crore woman in the state. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has confirmed that the scheme will be a permanent initiative, continuing indefinitely without interruption. The yojana derives its origin from the ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ functional in Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing the media on Friday, Eknath Shinde emphasized that the government won't just provide Rs 1,500 but will also work to ‘empower’ to become independent and ‘self-reliant’.

Check Your Eligibility

- To qualify for the scheme, women must be permanent residents of Maharashtra, aged between 21 and 65, and belong to households with an annual income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh.

- Officials have recommended that applicants link their Aadhar cards to bank accounts to prevent delays in verification and the disbursement of financial aid.

- Banks across Maharashtra have been instructed to assist in facilitating this process.

How To Register With ‘Ladki Bahin’ Scheme

- The Maharashtra government has introduced the "Nari Shakti Dhoot" app, enabling women eligible for the scheme to submit applications online.

- For those facing trouble or unable to apply digitally, local administration officials, including anganwadi workers and gram sevaks, have been assisned to assist in the application process.

- The scheme is free of charge.

What Are The Benefits Covered

The flagship scheme under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's government is set to officially launch on August 17, with July recognized as the scheme's starting month.

- In an early trial phase, over 3 million eligible women have already received Rs 3,000 in their bank accounts.

- The scheme, which will provide Rs 1,500 per month to qualifying women in the state, is expected to cost the state exchequer Rs 46,000 crore annually.

- As part of the Independence Day celebrations, the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti government has begun distributing benefits under its flagship Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana.