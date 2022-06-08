हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maharashtra Board Result

Maharashtra HSC 2022 Result announced: How to get MAH Board Class 12th 2022 marksheet, know here

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 declared: Around 94% of Maharashtra Board Class 12th students have passed the exam this year.

Maharashtra HSC 2022 Result announced: How to get MAH Board Class 12th 2022 marksheet, know here
REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 declared: The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Wednesday (June 8) released the HSC results 2022. The Maharashtra Board Class 12th Result 2022 link was activated at 1 pm on MSBSHSE's official website. The Maharashtra Board Class 12th students can check MSBSHSE HSC 2022 results at http://mahresult.nic.in

As per reports, around 94% of Maharashtra HSC students have passed the exam this year. In 2022, 14,85,191 students had reportedly registered for the MAH Board HSC exams, of which, 8,17,188 were male candidates and 6,68,003 female candidates.

Maharashtra HSC 2022 Result declared: How to get MAH Board Class 12th 2022 marksheet?

According to reports, Maharashtra HSC 2022 marksheet will now be sent to schools within 10-15 days, following which, the MSBSHSE Class 12th students can get their marksheets from their schools.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Direct link to check MSBSHSE Class 12 results

Earlier in 2021, around 99.63% of candidates had passed the Maharashtra HSC exam, while in 2020, the pass rate was 90.66 percent.

