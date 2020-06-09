Maharashtra HSC result 2020 unlikely to be declared on June 10, say reports

The declaration of Maharashtra HSC result 2020 is likely to be delayed and the result will not be announced on June 10, according to some reports. It is learnt that the announcement of result has been delayed because the evaluation work of the exam papers is still incomplete.

It may be recalled that the High Court had directed the Maharashtra government to announce Maharashtra HSC, SSC Results 2020 by June 10. The state government had earlier agreed to release the result on June 10 but according to reports Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad hinted a delay in the declaration of Maharashtra HSC Result 2020.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE is yet to announce any dates officially on the release of results.

According to Gaikwad, the answer sheets were collected from post offices and the centres to be sent to the teachers for evaluation and the government is monitoring the process since May 18, 2020. The minister has expressed hope that the Board along with the state government would announcing the results by July. The Maharashtra Board has recently cancelled the Geography Exam and announced that the students will be awarded average marks.

Maharashtra government has also cancelled the Final year university exams in the state due to the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the state.