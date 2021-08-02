Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: MSBSHSE Class 12- check important update

Mumbai: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) was expected to release HSC Result 2021 on August 2, Monday. But now the latest reports claimed that Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 is likely to be delayed further as the board has not completed the result computation work yet due to the flood situation in the state.

Though an official confirmation is awaited, several media portals reported that HSC result 2021 is likely to be delayed by 2 more days. Meanwhile, officials asserted that the board is working day and night to prepare the result and release it at the earliest. Notably, the Supreme Court had asked all state boards to declare the 12th exam results by July 31.

Last year, 90.66 per cent of the students had passed the Class 12 HSC exam. However, this year the pass percentage is expected to improve much as the board had to cancel all the exams in the wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students may check their results via these websites as well.

1. mahresult.nic.in

2. hscresult.mkcl.org

3. examresults.net

4. indiaresults.com

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Steps to check results

1. Visit the official website of MSBSHSE – mahahsscboard.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link ‘MSBSHSE HSC Result 2021’

3. Enter your login credentials and click on ‘Submit’

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen

5. Check the result, download it, and keep a copy for future reference.

Please stay tuned for all the updates.