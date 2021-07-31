Maharashtra HSC result 2021: MSBSHSE releases class 12 roll number at mh-hsc.ac.in, results likely today

New Delhi: The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Saturday (July 31, 2021) released the HSC roll numbers and seat numbers on the official website of the state board- mh-hsc.ac.in.

The decision of releasing the roll number on the official website, before the announcement of the results, was taken as admit cards were not issued to the students this year, since no examination were conducted.

The students who appeared in MSBSHSE HSC exam can check their roll numbers and seat numbers at mh-hsc.ac.in.

Additionally, MSBHSE is likely to announce the results for class 12 today (July 31, 2021). Over 16 lakh students are waiting for the Maharashtra Board to announce the Class 12th or HSC result. However, any official confirmation is yet to come.

Once declared, the result will be available on the official website of the board- mahahsscboard.in and mh-ssc.ac.in, and the students can check it through their roll number and registration number.

ALSO READ: Odisha Board CHSE 12th Result 2021 to be declared today, here’s how to check

Here’s how to check Maharashtra Board Class 12 Results 2021:

Step 1: Visit official Maharashtra results website- maharashtraeducation.com.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Maharashtra Class 12 results 2021’ link.

Step 3: New tab will open up, enter your credentials and log in.

Step 4: Your Maharashtra HSC Class 12 result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Live TV