Odisha board

Odisha Board CHSE 12th Result 2021 to be declared today, here’s how to check

The Odisha Board will announce the class 12 results on its official website of the Council for Higher Secondary Education - orissaresults.nic.in.

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Odisha Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) is all set to declare the Odisha board CHSE +2 Science and Commerce result 2021 today (July 31, 2021). The Odisha Board will announce the class 12 results on its official website of the Council for Higher Secondary Education - orissaresults.nic.in.

Over 3.5 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the CHSE to announce results for science and commerce streams. The students will be able to chcek their scorecard by entering their roll numbers and other credentials, once the results are announced. 

Here’s how to check Odisha Class 12 Result 2021: 

Step 1: Visit the official website of CHSE- orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Odisha board CHSE +2 Science and Commerce result 2021' link

Step 3: Entre login credentials like roll number and registration number

Step 4: Submit and view the Odisha +2 result

Step 5: Take a print of the mark sheets for future reference 

ALSO READ: Gujarat Board Class 12 Result 2021: GSHSEB declares HSC results at gseb.org

The students need to note that the Odisha board CHSE +2 Science and Commerce 2021 exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, following which the state board decided to awarded scores to the regular students in the theory papers on basis of their performances in Class 10th board exams.

Here are the websites to check Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2021:

  • orissaresults.nic.in
  • Bseodisha.ac.in

