Maharashtra HSC result 2021: MSBSHSE website not working? Check on THESE alternative websites, app

New Delhi: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBHSE) is likely to announce the results for class 12 today (July 31, 2021). The students will be able to access their Maharashtra HSC result 2021 using the roll number and seat number.

Over 16 lakh students are waiting for the Maharashtra Board to announce the Class 12th or HSC result. However, any official confirmation is yet to come. The Maharashtra Board has launched a webpage where the seat number can be accessed using district, taluka and name.

The students need to note that the HSC Result 2021 website link, which was made available to download seat number and roll number, had crashed earlier but is now functional.

It was also observed last time, during the announcement of Maharashtra SSC results 2021, that the state board’s official website crashed. If such a scenario presents itself after the announcement of the Maharashtra HSC Result 2021, the students can also check their scores via mobile app.

For accessing their results via mobile app, the candidates need to download the 'Maharashtra Board Result 2021, 10th-12th SSC HSC' app or the 'Maharashtra Board Result 2021, SSC/HSC 10-12 Result' app from the Google Play store.

Additionally, there are alternative websites to check Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2021- mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Here’s how to check Maharashtra Board Class 12 Results 2021 on the official website:

Step 1: Visit official Maharashtra results website- maharashtraeducation.com.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Maharashtra Class 12 results 2021’ link.

Step 3: New tab will open up, enter your credentials and log in.

Step 4: Your Maharashtra HSC Class 12 result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

