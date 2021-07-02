Maharashtra HSC results 2021: Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad reveals Class 12 assessment policy

Mumbai: Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday (July 2) released the assessment policy for class 12 students.

Results of Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board students will be declared by July 31, Varsha Gaikwad said. The Class 12 HSC board examinations were cancelled due to the COVID-19 second wave in Maharashtra.

On Friday (July 2), the Maharashtra state school education department released a Government Resolution (GR) announcing the assessment policy stating, "For the theory portion of Class 12 exams, 40 per cent weightage will be based on marks scored in the unit test or first semester exams or practice exams of Class 12, 30 per cent weightage will be given to marks scored in Class 11 and 30 per cent will be based on the average of the best three performing theory papers of Class 10".

This assessment policy has arrived after multiple rounds of consultations with various stakeholders. Varsha Gaikwad said, "Given the pandemic situation, the state board is permitted to pass all students. The policy is based on the evaluation method similar to the one devised by central education boards to maintain uniformity in Class 12 results".

Varsha Gaikwad said that the results of the Class 12 HSC board exams will be announced by July 31. Junior colleges and higher secondary schools have been directed by the state school education department to form a result committee headed by the college principal and comprising of six teachers.

For students who are not satisfied with the final results of Class 12, there will be two opportunities available under the upgrade scheme in the adjoining examinations conducted by the state board when the COVID-19 situation gets back to normal, Gaikwad said.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will organise webinars, upload FAQs and set up helplines to give colleges, teachers a detailed understanding of the evaluation process.'

"Colleges are requested to meet the timelines for various activities to allow the board to declare results in a timely manner. The board will organise webinars, upload FAQs & set up helplines to give colleges, teachers a detailed understanding of the evaluation process," Varsha Gaikwad added.

