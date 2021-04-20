Maharashtra issues fresh COVID guidelines: Groceries, essential shops to open from 7 am to 11 am

Mumbai: In view of the rising cases of COVID-19, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday (April 20) further toughened the pandemic norms. It has directed that all shops selling grocery items, vegetables, fruits, bakery, etc will be allowed to remain open from 7 am to 11 am from April 20.

Under its latest order, the state government has reduced the hours for the shops selling essential items. However, the facility of home delivery from these shops will continue from 7 am till 8 pm.

According to Union Health Ministry, ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan account for77.67 per cent of the new COVID-19 infections reported in a day. The daily COVID-19 positivity rate continues to show an upward trend and currently stands at 15.99 per cent, the ministry said on Tuesday.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said that the second wave of COVID-19 has posed a slew of challenges, including finding adequate oxygen and medicine supplies.