Maharashtra, Jharkhand Polls: BJP Aims To Capitalise On Haryana Momentum; Congress Writing Comeback Script

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) victory in the Haryana polls helped counter the rising influence of the Congress, the ruling party now aims to shift the momentum against the INDIA bloc in the upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. In these states, regional leaders are seen as key players in the opposition's campaign.

A strong showing by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra will silence doubts about the party's political strength following its lacklustre performance in the Lok Sabha elections. It would also deal a significant blow to the opposition.

On the other hand, a strong performance by the opposition in the two states could continue its ranks following the Congress defeat in Haryana, where the party was seen as the favourite. Meanwhile, Congress is also the largest opposition party in Maharashtra and has been in alliance with Sharad Pawar, who heads an NCP faction, and Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

In Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren's party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is the principal opposition party.

Maharashtra is considered a big prize in the national political sweepstakes because of its 48 Lok Sabha seats and also its home to the country's leading business tycoons.

In the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress and BJP were tied, with both parties winning five seats. However, the opposition coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi dealt a significant defeat to the Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP by securing 31 out of the 48 seats.

The Election Commission announced the Assembly polls scheduled for both states on Tuesday. Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20, while Jharkhand polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20. Counting of votes for the two states will be held on November 23.

