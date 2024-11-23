Ahead of the declaration of Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly election results, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Saturday expressed confidence that the saffron party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would form government in both states with absolute majority. The BJP spokesperson said that the people of Maharashtra and Jharkhand would reject Rahul Gandhi's communal and divisive politics.

"We are confident that as the counting progresses in Maharashtra and Jharkhand and results get stable, BJP-NDA's absolute majority government in both states. Under the leadership and vision of PM Narendra Modi, Maharashtra and Jharkhand will reject Rahul Gandhi's communal politics, divisive politics. Maharashtra and Jharkhand are with PM Narendra Modi's 'Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain' slogan. Maharashtra is with (the slogan) 'Ladki Behna' and Jharkhand is against the infiltrators. Women voters who have stepped out to vote in large numbers will decide the fate of Maharashtra and Jharkhand," BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari told ANI.

Bhandari further said that Maharashtra and Jharkhand will choose the development carried out by PM Modi and reject the "divide and rule" politics of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. "As Haryana exposed the shop of lies of Congress, Maharashtra and Jharkhand will choose the development of PM Narendra Modi and will reject the divisive, divide and rule politics of Rahul Gandhi," he added.

The results of the fierce electoral battle in Maharashtra and Jharkhand are set to unfold today with the leaders from both sides expressing confidence in their victories. Votes will be counted from 8:00 AM and trends are expected to emerge. Arrangements are also in place to count votes for the Jharkhand assembly polls on 81 seats and by-polls on 48 assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states.

In Maharashtra, Mahayuti, which includes BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP is locked in a fierce contest with Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) that includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP). Polling for the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was held on Wednesday, with 66.05 per cent polling recorded in the state against nearly 61 per cent in the 2019 Assembly elections.