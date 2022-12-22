Maharashtra-Karnataka border row: CM Basavaraj Bommai calls Sanjay Raut traitor, an agent of China

Belagavi: A day after Shiv Sena (Uddhav) MP Sanjay Raut said that "he will enter Karnataka like China entered India", Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday has called Raut a 'traitor'. The CM has also warned legal action against Raut for his provocative statement. Amid the ongoing Maharashtra-Karnataka border row, Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that they will enter the neighboring state just like "China has entered India". Speaking to reporters, Raut said that they want to solve the decades-old border dispute through a discussion but Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is "igniting the fire". The Rajya Sabha MP also attacked CM Eknath Shinde and said that there is a "weak govt" in Maharashtra which is not taking any stand on the issue.

"I will call him China Agent. Sanjay Raut is a China agent. He is a traitor. Sanjay Raut is a Desha Drohi. In this federal system if someone says he will illegally enter another state means this is an attempt to destroy the federal system, unity and integrity of this country," Bommai said in the Karnataka Assembly as he moved a resolution condemning the border dispute.

Also Read: 'Jaise China India me ghus gaya hai, vaise ham bhi ghusenge': Sanjay Raut on Maharashtra-Karnataka border row

The resolution was passed unanimously with a voice-vote. "What to call that person other than traitor? Talking so cheap may be his way but we will not entertain him. He does not have even a value of a 'Kaudi' (Kaudi of Cowri is a sea shell money, which existed in the ancient India and even during pre-independence era. It was way less than a Paisa). If he keeps talking like this then we will initiate legal action against him," Bommai said.

Sanjay Raut is spoiling the unity & integrity of the country, I doubt if he's in favour of China? He is an agent of China, he is a traitor. We will take legal action against him if he keeps talking like this: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai



(File Pic) pic.twitter.com/atbKXYez5I — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022

The Chief Minister said, "If you come like China then we will retaliate like Indian soldiers." Earlier, speaking to reporters, Bommai said everyone knows what importance should be given to Raut, who is known for giving provocative statements.

Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution on the border row with Maharashtra, resolving to protect the State's interests. The unanimous resolution condemned the border dispute "created" by Maharashtra.

(With PTI inputs)