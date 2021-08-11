हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra

Maharashtra man arrested for abducting, raping minor girl

A 31-year-old man was arrested from Dodamarg in the neighbouring Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra for allegedly abducting and raping a minor girl from a village in Goa, police said on Wednesday.

Maharashtra man arrested for abducting, raping minor girl
Representational Image

Panaji: A 31-year-old man was arrested from Dodamarg in the neighbouring Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra for allegedly abducting and raping a minor girl from a village in Goa, police said on Wednesday.

The accused had allegedly abducted the 13-year-old girl from Parye village in Sattari tehsil of North Goa and took her to his residence in Dodamarg, where he sexually assaulted her, a Valpoi police station official said quoting the FIR lodged by the victim's father.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Goa Children's Act and the accused was arrested on Tuesday evening, he said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MaharashtraSexual assaultPOCSOcrimerapeCrime against children
Next
Story

Telangana Police Recruitment 2021: 151 vacancies for Assistant Public Prosecutor announced, pay scale up to Rs 1.33 lakh

Must Watch

PT5M35S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day