Maharashtra: Man holds ex-girlfriend captive, rapes her repeatedly

PALGHAR: Maharashtra Police on Tuesday arrested a man from Boisar in Palghar district of the state for allegedly keeping her former girlfriend in captivity at a lodge and raping her.

Talking to PTI, a police officer said that the incident occurred on the intervening night of February 10 and 11.

The accused, identified as 23-year-old Faisal Saifi, and the 21-year-old victim had been in a relationship since 2017 but the woman recently decided to end the relationship.

According to police, the accused had secretly filmed their intimate moments and was using the videos to blackmail the woman. He was also putting pressure on the woman to maintain physical relations with him.

Police said that Faisal called the woman to the lodge on Sunday night after promising her that he will delete all video clippings, but he held her captive and raped her repeatedly. The accused allowed the victim to go on Tuesday morning. The woman then went to a police stattion lodged an FIR against Saifi.

Saifi was immediately arrested by police. He has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rape and criminal intimidation.

(with PTI inputs)