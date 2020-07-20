हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19

Shaikh is the Congress MLA from Malad-West seat in Mumbai. This is the fourth such case of a minister getting infected by the novel coronavirus reported in Maharashtra. 

Image courtesy: twitter/@AslamShaikhMLA
Image courtesy: twitter/@AslamShaikhMLA

Mumbai: Maharashtra state cabinet minister Aslam Shaikh on Monday said that he has tested positive for novel coronavirus and is asymptomatic and isolating himself. Aslam Shaikh is the Minister of Textiles, Port, Fisheries, and Guardian in the Maharashtra government.

Shaikh also asserted that he will continue to work from home to serve the people of Maharashtra. 

The state textile minister has urged those who came in close contact with him to get themselves tested. Taking to Twitter, Shaikh wrote, ''This is to inform that I’ve tested positive for COVID19. I’m currently asymtomatic and isolating myself. I request all those who have come in close contact with me to get themselves tested. I will continue to work from home to serve the people of my state.''

Shaikh is the Congress MLA from Malad-West seat in Mumbai. This is the fourth such case of a minister getting infected by the novel coronavirus reported in the state. 

Earlier, state ministers Jitendra Awhad, Ashok Chavan and Dhananjay Munde had tested positive for the disease and later recovered. 

 

