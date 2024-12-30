Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Calls Kerala A 'Mini Pak'; Sparks Row

A recent remark by Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane has ignited a political firestorm.The controversy erupted after Rane referred to Kerala as "mini-Pakistan" during a rally in Pune, prompting widespread condemnation from political leaders across the state.

During a rally in Purandar Taluka of Pune district, Nitesh Rane, the state's Fisheries Minister, made the controversial statement, claiming that Kerala resembled "mini-Pakistan."

Rane further alleged that this was the reason why leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were elected from the state. According to him, Kerala's voters, including those he described as "terrorists," supported the Congress party leaders.

He also suggested that the Gandhi siblings' electoral success was due to their association with terrorists.

His statement quickly gained traction in the media, sparking outrage among political figures and social commentators, especially from opposition parties.

Opposition Slams Nitesh Rane

The opposition coalition, Maha Vikas Aghadi, was quick to criticize Rane's remarks. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey condemned the statement, accusing BJP leaders of resorting to divisive politics due to the narrow victory margin of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dubey questioned the rationale behind Rane's comments and defended Kerala as a significant part of India. He further pointed out that if the situation in Kerala was as Rane described, it should be brought to the attention of the authorities, as the state’s Governor and central agencies like the Home Ministry are responsible for maintaining law and order.

Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil also voiced his displeasure, specifically calling out Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Patil questioned why Rane, who had made such statements, was allowed to remain in a prominent cabinet position, implying that his actions were part of a broader strategy of polarizing politics.

Rane Clarifies His Statement

Amid growing criticism, Nitesh Rane issued a clarification, stating that he was not criticizing Kerala as a whole, but instead was drawing attention to specific concerns.

Rane explained that his reference to Kerala as "mini-Pakistan" was intended to highlight what he perceived as the challenges facing Hindus in the state, particularly the declining Hindu population and the rising incidents of religious conversions.

Rane claimed that religious conversions, particularly among Hindus to Islam and Christianity, had become a regular occurrence in Kerala.

He further mentioned incidents of what he referred to as "love jihad," where Hindu women are allegedly targeted by Muslim men, and expressed concern that these issues were increasingly similar to the treatment of Hindus in Pakistan. He clarified that his comments were not an attack on the state, but rather a call for attention to what he believed were growing societal challenges.



In his defense, Rane emphasized that his remarks were based on facts. He mentioned that he had been accompanied by an individual who had helped 12,000 Hindu women avoid conversion.

Rane reiterated that the situation he described in Kerala mirrored what is happening in Pakistan with regard to the treatment of Hindus.

On the issue of the Gandhi family, Rane added that his comments about Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were reflective of the political dynamics in the Wayanad constituency. He questioned the kind of support the Gandhi family received in the region, implying that it was linked to the groups he had mentioned.