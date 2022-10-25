Maharashtra minister stops robbery; nabs thief red-handed, forces him to surrender

New Delhi: Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse helped police nab a robber who tried to break into a bungalow in Malegaon in Nashik district. As per several reports, the robber had attempted to steal cash, gold and jewellery by entering a bungalow and threatening a woman with a fake gun. However, after hearing the woman’s screams, Bhuse rushed to help her. The Indian Express reported that the incident occurred on Monday (Oct 24) when Krishna Pawar tried to rob a businessman’s home. The robber had planned to come at a time when the businessman would not be at home and was expecting a woman to answer the door.

Here's what happened

After the woman opened the door, the robber barged into the bungalow and scared her with a fake gun. He then told her to give away all the cash, jewelry and gold in the house. Instead, the woman screamed which attracted locals. Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse also came to her rescue.

How Dada Bhuse nabbed the robber

When the robber tried to run away, Bhuse confronted him and convinced the robber to surrender with the promise that he wouldn’t be ‘mistreated’ or ‘beaten’. Later, he was nabbed and local authorities took over the case.

Dada Bhuse represents the Malegaon Outer Assembly Constituency located in the Nashik district.