Maharashtra: Naxal weapons manufacturing unit busted, one policeman injured

Nagpur: Anti-Naxal youths encounter twice in a few hours on the border with Chhattisgarh at Garhchiroli in Maharashtra. In an incident, a Naxal weapons manufacturing unit was destroyed along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border in an inter-state operation led by a C-60 commando unit of Gadchiroli police on Friday (March 5), a senior official said.

One Jawan sustained injuries in the incident and was taken from the helicopter for treatment.

The encounter with the Naxals took place in Maad area, some five kilometres inside Chhattisgarh, said Sandip Patil, Gadchiroli Range Deputy Inspector General of Police.

The anti-naxal operation has been going on in Koparshi forest in Gadchiroli's Bhamragad taluka for the past 48 hours and more details would come into light once the team involved reaches its camp, the DIG added.

Live TV