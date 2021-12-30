हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NEET 2021

Maharashtra NEET 2021 counselling: Registration to start today; here's how to register

The process is being conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell.

Maharashtra NEET 2021 counselling: Registration to start today; here&#039;s how to register

New Delhi: The registration process for Maharashtra NEET 2021 counselling will begin on Thursday (December 30). The process is being conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, which has released information for the students who want to apply for counselling.

Aspirants with a valid NEET score can register and apply for NEET 2021 counselling on cetcell.mahacet.org.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to register for Maharashtra NEET 2021 counselling.

  • Candidates must visit the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell cetcell.mahacet.org
  • Go to the home page and click Go on the 'NEET UG 2021' tab.
  • Now Click on 'Registration' and read all the instructions carefully.
  • After this, click on the direct link - Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021 registration.
  • Fill in the required details and upload the required documents.

(For the purpose, keep the Admit Card of NEET 2021, Copy of NEET online application form, NEET marks sheet, Candidate's Nationality certificate, HSC (Class 12) marks sheet and certificate, SSC (Class 10) certificate for age proof, Aadhar Card of the candidate, Domicile certificate and medical fitness certificate, handy.)

  • Pay the application fee and click on submit.
  • At last, take a printout of the submitted application form for future reference.

Maharashtra NEET 2021 counselling will be conducted for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, B(P&O), and BSc (Nursing) courses.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NEET 2021NEET 2021 counsellingNEET 2021 counselling MaharashtraMaharashtra NEET 2021 counsellingEducation
Next
Story

Delhi man allegedly thrashes security guard who asked him to wear a mask, arrested

Must Watch

PT3M39S

Jammu and Kashmir: 3 terrorists killed in Kulgam, 1 in Anantnag