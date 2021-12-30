Maharashtra NEET 2021 counselling: Registration to start today; here's how to register

New Delhi: The registration process for Maharashtra NEET 2021 counselling will begin on Thursday (December 30). The process is being conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, which has released information for the students who want to apply for counselling.

Aspirants with a valid NEET score can register and apply for NEET 2021 counselling on cetcell.mahacet.org.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to register for Maharashtra NEET 2021 counselling.

Candidates must visit the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell cetcell.mahacet.org

Go to the home page and click Go on the 'NEET UG 2021' tab.

Now Click on 'Registration' and read all the instructions carefully.

After this, click on the direct link - Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021 registration.

Fill in the required details and upload the required documents.

(For the purpose, keep the Admit Card of NEET 2021, Copy of NEET online application form, NEET marks sheet, Candidate's Nationality certificate, HSC (Class 12) marks sheet and certificate, SSC (Class 10) certificate for age proof, Aadhar Card of the candidate, Domicile certificate and medical fitness certificate, handy.)

Pay the application fee and click on submit.

At last, take a printout of the submitted application form for future reference.

Maharashtra NEET 2021 counselling will be conducted for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, B(P&O), and BSc (Nursing) courses.

