New Delhi: Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is likely to announce a new party Shiv Sena (Balasaheb Thackeray), as per Zee News sources. The development comes as Shinde has called a meeting at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati on Saturday (June 25) afternoon to discuss further strategy.

'Shiv Sena Balasaheb' new group formed by Eknath Shinde camp: Former MoS Home and rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar told ANI.

(This is a developing story)