Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde’s rebel camp likely to announce new party 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is likely to announce a new party Shiv Sena (Balasaheb Thackeray), as per Zee News sources. The development comes as Shinde has called a meeting at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati on Saturday (June 25) afternoon to discuss further strategy.
'Shiv Sena Balasaheb' new group formed by Eknath Shinde camp: Former MoS Home and rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar told ANI.
(This is a developing story)
