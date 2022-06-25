NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA CRISIS

Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde’s rebel camp likely to announce new party 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is likely to announce a new party Shiv Sena (Balasaheb Thackeray), as per Zee News sources. The development comes as Shinde has called a meeting at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati on Saturday (June 25) afternoon to discuss further strategy. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 01:52 PM IST

'Shiv Sena Balasaheb' new group formed by Eknath Shinde camp: Former MoS Home and rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar told ANI.

(This is a developing story)

 

 

