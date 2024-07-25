Maharashtra Political Turmoil: Ajit Pawar Questions Fund Allocation Amidst Rising Tensions

Mumbai – Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at the latter's official residence, Devgiri, on Wednesday evening. This key meeting followed Pawar’s earlier encounter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

BJP Central Leadership’s Discontent

Sources indicate that the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of coordination between Ajit Pawar and other party leaders during the legislative session. Concerns were raised about fund allocation, with discontent voiced by ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, particularly regarding discussions between Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan and Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar’s Frustration

Ajit Pawar expressed his frustration over the fund allocation issue, asking rhetorically, "Should I now sell my land to provide funds?" Additionally, NCP legislator and spokesperson Amol Mitkari criticized BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, calling him the "online guardian minister" of Ahmednagar. Mitkari accused certain BJP ministers and their PAs of not answering calls, which he claimed hampers coordination.

Sanjay Raut’s Allegations

Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) leader Sanjay Raut alleged that there was a heated argument between Ajit Pawar and Girish Mahajan over fund allocation during a state cabinet meeting. Raut claimed that Mahajan had demanded funds for his department, leading to a sharp response from Pawar.

Samant and Desai’s Rebuttal

Shiv Sena leaders Uday Samant and Shambhuraj Desai, who were present at the meeting, dismissed Raut’s claims. Samant stated, “No such disputes occurred between us. There was no controversy.” Desai echoed this sentiment, noting that the cabinet meeting was conducted in a light-hearted manner and decisions were made collectively. He dismissed the notion of any conflict.

Emerging Dynamics in Maharashtra Politics

Amidst these crucial meetings and rising tensions, new possibilities and challenges are surfacing in Maharashtra’s political landscape.