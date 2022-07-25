The difficulties of Aaditya Thackeray, son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, have increased. The central government has ordered an audit of Aaditya Thackeray's ministry. Their work for the last two and a half years will be audited. Aaditya Thackeray was the Environment Minister in the Uddhav government. Let us tell you that the tussle between the BJP and the Thackeray family is increasing continuously. Meanwhile, the audit step taken by the central government will add to the difficulties of Aaditya Thackeray. Recently, Eknath Shinde, who rebelled from the Thackeray family with the help of BJP MLAs, has formed the government in Maharashtra and ousted Uddhav Thackeray from power.

Significantly, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra is no longer Uddhav Thackeray, father of former Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray. Eknath Shinde has become the CM of the state by removing him from the post. In such a situation, the audit being done by the center is a big blow to Aaditya Thackeray.

Also Read: Uddhav Thackeray's NEVER-ENDING trouble continues, now Deputy Leader of Shiv Sena meets Eknath Shinde

Uddhav Thackeray's party is divided into two factions, Uddhav Thackeray faction and Eknath Shinde faction. Most of the Shiv Sena MLAs and MPs are with the Eknath Shinde faction. The Eknath Shinde faction has also claimed the party's election symbol and has applied to the Election Commission. In such a situation, there is also doubt on whether the Thackeray family will have the right to exercise authority over the Shiv Sena party or not!

In such a situation, Aaditya's Ministry will be audited. Let us tell you that the allegations against former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray will be investigated and all the work done by his ministry in the last two and a half years will be audited.